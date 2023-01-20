 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TAEL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.42 crore, up 142.37% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.42 crore in December 2022 up 142.37% from Rs. 47.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.67 crore in December 2022 up 133.67% from Rs. 6.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2022 up 104.72% from Rs. 11.65 crore in December 2021.

TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 14.84 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.35 in December 2021.

TAEL shares closed at 1,036.50 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.09% returns over the last 6 months and 5.92% over the last 12 months.

The Anup Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.42 100.96 47.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.42 100.96 47.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 54.48 57.29 35.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.23 -0.23 -17.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.87 4.91 4.50
Depreciation 3.16 2.93 2.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.18 18.52 13.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.50 17.53 8.12
Other Income 1.18 1.03 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.69 18.56 8.75
Interest 0.43 0.26 0.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.26 18.30 8.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.26 18.30 8.45
Tax 5.59 4.59 2.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.67 13.71 6.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.67 13.71 6.28
Equity Share Capital 9.90 9.88 9.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.84 13.87 6.35
Diluted EPS 14.77 13.77 6.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.84 13.87 6.35
Diluted EPS 14.77 13.77 6.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm