TAEL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.48 crore, down 61.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.48 crore in December 2020 down 61.54% from Rs. 76.65 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2020 down 33.78% from Rs. 13.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2020 down 65.68% from Rs. 22.06 crore in December 2019.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.91 in December 2020 from Rs. 13.48 in December 2019.

TAEL shares closed at 596.15 on February 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.14% returns over the last 6 months and 0.57% over the last 12 months.