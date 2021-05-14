MARKET NEWS

TAEL Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore, up 89.26% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 132.76 crore in March 2021 up 89.26% from Rs. 70.15 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.55 crore in March 2021 up 226.19% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.66 crore in March 2021 up 116.79% from Rs. 16.91 crore in March 2020.

TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 27.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 8.28 in March 2020.

TAEL shares closed at 638.60 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.38% returns over the last 6 months and 133.32% over the last 12 months.

The Anup Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations132.7629.4870.15
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations132.7629.4870.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials50.3336.5331.87
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks28.50-32.639.97
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.334.613.97
Depreciation3.352.642.25
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.1114.218.45
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.144.1113.64
Other Income1.170.821.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.314.9314.66
Interest0.070.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.244.9214.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.244.9214.66
Tax5.69-4.186.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.559.118.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.559.118.45
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.559.118.45
Equity Share Capital9.8310.2210.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.038.928.28
Diluted EPS26.828.818.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS27.038.928.28
Diluted EPS26.828.818.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 14, 2021 08:11 pm

