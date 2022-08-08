TAEL Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.79 crore, down 0.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.79 crore in June 2022 down 0.41% from Rs. 52.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022 down 34.65% from Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022 down 24.03% from Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2021.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.22 in June 2022 from Rs. 8.03 in June 2021.

TAEL shares closed at 850.60 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.03% returns over the last 6 months and -14.18% over the last 12 months.