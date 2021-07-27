TAEL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.00 crore, up 72.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.00 crore in June 2021 up 72.5% from Rs. 30.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.90 crore in June 2021 up 51.92% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.90 crore in June 2021 up 41.45% from Rs. 9.12 crore in June 2020.

TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 8.03 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.10 in June 2020.

TAEL shares closed at 961.40 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.81% returns over the last 6 months and 111.90% over the last 12 months.