MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TAEL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.21 crore, up 60.16% Y-o-Y

January 18, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.21 crore in December 2021 up 60.16% from Rs. 29.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2021 down 33.47% from Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.43 crore in December 2021 up 50.99% from Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2020.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.92 in December 2020.

Close

TAEL shares closed at 1,187.90 on January 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.27% returns over the last 6 months and 55.70% over the last 12 months.

The Anup Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations47.2189.0529.48
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations47.2189.0529.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials35.6442.6836.53
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-17.22-1.38-32.63
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.507.014.61
Depreciation2.902.902.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses13.2818.0714.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.1219.784.11
Other Income0.410.590.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5320.374.93
Interest0.300.040.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.2320.334.92
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.2320.334.92
Tax2.174.59-4.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.0615.749.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.0615.749.11
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.0615.749.11
Equity Share Capital9.889.8810.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.1215.978.92
Diluted EPS6.0715.888.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.1215.978.92
Diluted EPS6.0715.888.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #TAEL #The Anup Engineering
first published: Jan 18, 2022 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.