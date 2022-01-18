TAEL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 47.21 crore, up 60.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.21 crore in December 2021 up 60.16% from Rs. 29.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.06 crore in December 2021 down 33.47% from Rs. 9.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.43 crore in December 2021 up 50.99% from Rs. 7.57 crore in December 2020.

TAEL EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 8.92 in December 2020.

TAEL shares closed at 1,187.90 on January 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.27% returns over the last 6 months and 55.70% over the last 12 months.