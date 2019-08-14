TAAL Enterprise Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, up 29.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in June 2019 up 29.49% from Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2019 up 256.54% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.07 crore in June 2019 up 494.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2018.

TAAL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2018.

TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 239.90 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given 7.53% returns over the last 6 months and 4.28% over the last 12 months.