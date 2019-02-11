TAAL Enterprise Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 12.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TAAL Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in December 2018 up 12.63% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 91.25% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.
TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 223.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 41.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|TAAL Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.35
|1.40
|2.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.35
|1.40
|2.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|0.11
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.01
|1.92
|2.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.63
|-0.18
|Other Income
|0.21
|6.50
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|5.88
|-0.04
|Interest
|0.03
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|5.83
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|5.83
|-0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|5.83
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|5.83
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|18.70
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|18.70
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|18.70
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|18.70
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited