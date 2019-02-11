TAAL Enterprise Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore, up 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.35 crore in December 2018 up 12.63% from Rs. 2.09 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2018 up 91.25% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 up 175% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2017.

TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 223.00 on February 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 41.32% over the last 12 months.