English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TAAL Enterprise Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore, up 21.53% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TAAL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore in September 2022 up 21.53% from Rs. 31.23 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 7.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 11.00 crore in September 2021.

    TAAL Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.69 in September 2021.

    TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 1,600.05 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.26% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.

    TAAL Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.9535.7431.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.9535.7431.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.5119.0517.89
    Depreciation1.351.150.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.325.474.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.7810.088.06
    Other Income0.631.062.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.4011.1310.22
    Interest0.380.510.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.0210.629.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.0210.629.81
    Tax3.053.182.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.977.447.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.977.447.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.977.447.07
    Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1523.8822.69
    Diluted EPS19.1523.8822.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.1523.8822.69
    Diluted EPS19.1523.8822.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TAAL Enterprise #TAAL Enterprises #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm