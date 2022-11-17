TAAL Enterprise Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore, up 21.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore in September 2022 up 21.53% from Rs. 31.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 7.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 11.00 crore in September 2021.

TAAL Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.69 in September 2021.