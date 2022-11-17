TAAL Enterprise Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore, up 21.53% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TAAL Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 37.95 crore in September 2022 up 21.53% from Rs. 31.23 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.97 crore in September 2022 down 15.61% from Rs. 7.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.75 crore in September 2022 down 2.27% from Rs. 11.00 crore in September 2021.
TAAL Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 22.69 in September 2021.
|TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 1,600.05 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -11.26% returns over the last 6 months and 27.86% over the last 12 months.
|TAAL Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.95
|35.74
|31.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.95
|35.74
|31.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.51
|19.05
|17.89
|Depreciation
|1.35
|1.15
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.32
|5.47
|4.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.78
|10.08
|8.06
|Other Income
|0.63
|1.06
|2.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.40
|11.13
|10.22
|Interest
|0.38
|0.51
|0.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.02
|10.62
|9.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.02
|10.62
|9.81
|Tax
|3.05
|3.18
|2.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|5.97
|7.44
|7.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|5.97
|7.44
|7.07
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|5.97
|7.44
|7.07
|Equity Share Capital
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.15
|23.88
|22.69
|Diluted EPS
|19.15
|23.88
|22.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|19.15
|23.88
|22.69
|Diluted EPS
|19.15
|23.88
|22.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited