English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TAAL Enterprise Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore, up 31.86% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TAAL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore in March 2023 up 31.86% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2023 down 7.75% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2023 down 14.32% from Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022.

    TAAL Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.57 in March 2022.

    TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 2,102.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.09% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.

    TAAL Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.4740.9833.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.4740.9833.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.5422.2518.11
    Depreciation1.631.151.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.455.173.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8412.4011.01
    Other Income3.672.561.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5214.9712.85
    Interest0.430.430.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.0814.5412.04
    Exceptional Items-----0.03
    P/L Before Tax10.0814.5412.01
    Tax3.313.504.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.7811.047.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.7811.047.35
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.7811.047.35
    Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.7435.4323.57
    Diluted EPS21.7435.4323.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.7435.4323.57
    Diluted EPS21.7435.4323.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TAAL Enterprise #TAAL Enterprises #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm