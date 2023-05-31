TAAL Enterprise Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore, up 31.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.47 crore in March 2023 up 31.86% from Rs. 33.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in March 2023 down 7.75% from Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.15 crore in March 2023 down 14.32% from Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022.

TAAL Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.57 in March 2022.

TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 2,102.75 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.09% returns over the last 6 months and 19.94% over the last 12 months.