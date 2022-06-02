 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TAAL Enterprise Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore, up 31.6% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TAAL Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore in March 2022 up 31.6% from Rs. 25.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022 up 52.15% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2021.

TAAL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 23.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.76 in March 2021.

TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 1,712.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.70% returns over the last 6 months and 165.41% over the last 12 months.

TAAL Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 33.72 34.65 25.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 33.72 34.65 25.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.11 18.72 15.45
Depreciation 1.33 0.88 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.27 5.84 5.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.01 9.21 4.19
Other Income 1.84 4.46 4.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.85 13.67 8.73
Interest 0.80 0.39 0.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.04 13.28 8.38
Exceptional Items -0.03 -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.01 13.28 8.38
Tax 4.67 4.23 1.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.35 9.05 7.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.35 9.05 7.09
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.35 9.05 7.09
Equity Share Capital 3.12 3.12 3.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.57 29.04 22.76
Diluted EPS 23.57 29.04 22.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 23.57 29.04 22.76
Diluted EPS 23.57 29.04 22.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TAAL Enterprise #TAAL Enterprises #Transport & Logistics
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.