TAAL Enterprise Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore, up 31.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.72 crore in March 2022 up 31.6% from Rs. 25.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.35 crore in March 2022 up 3.57% from Rs. 7.09 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.18 crore in March 2022 up 52.15% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2021.

TAAL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 23.57 in March 2022 from Rs. 22.76 in March 2021.

TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 1,712.15 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.70% returns over the last 6 months and 165.41% over the last 12 months.