TAAL Enterprise Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore, up 35.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore in June 2023 up 35.14% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2023 up 14.44% from Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2023 up 15.15% from Rs. 12.28 crore in June 2022.

TAAL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 27.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.88 in June 2022.

TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 2,010.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 18.07% over the last 12 months.