English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TAAL Enterprise Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore, up 35.14% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TAAL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.30 crore in June 2023 up 35.14% from Rs. 35.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2023 up 14.44% from Rs. 7.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.14 crore in June 2023 up 15.15% from Rs. 12.28 crore in June 2022.

    TAAL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 27.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.88 in June 2022.

    TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 2,010.15 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.04% returns over the last 6 months and 18.07% over the last 12 months.

    TAAL Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.3044.4735.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.3044.4735.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.1427.5419.05
    Depreciation1.411.631.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.128.455.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.646.8410.08
    Other Income1.093.671.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.7310.5211.13
    Interest0.350.430.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.3810.0810.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.3810.0810.62
    Tax3.873.313.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.516.787.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.516.787.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.516.787.44
    Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.3221.7423.88
    Diluted EPS27.3221.7423.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS27.3221.7423.88
    Diluted EPS27.3221.7423.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TAAL Enterprise #TAAL Enterprises #Transport & Logistics
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 06:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!