TAAL Enterprise Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.76 crore, up 0.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.76 crore in June 2021 up 0.22% from Rs. 29.69 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.45 crore in June 2021 up 44.51% from Rs. 5.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.54 crore in June 2021 up 47.36% from Rs. 8.51 crore in June 2020.

TAAL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 27.10 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.75 in June 2020.

TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 690.80 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)