TAAL Enterprise Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore in December 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2022 up 22.01% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 up 10.79% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.