TAAL Enterprise Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TAAL Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore in December 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2022 up 22.01% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 up 10.79% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.

TAAL Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.98 37.95 34.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.98 37.95 34.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 22.25 21.51 18.72
Depreciation 1.15 1.35 0.88
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.17 6.32 5.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.40 8.78 9.21
Other Income 2.56 0.63 4.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.97 9.40 13.67
Interest 0.43 0.38 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.54 9.02 13.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.54 9.02 13.28
Tax 3.50 3.05 4.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.04 5.97 9.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.04 5.97 9.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 11.04 5.97 9.05
Equity Share Capital 3.12 3.12 3.12
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.43 19.15 29.04
Diluted EPS 35.43 19.15 29.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 35.43 19.15 29.04
Diluted EPS 35.43 19.15 29.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited