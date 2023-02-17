English
    TAAL Enterprise Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TAAL Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore in December 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2022 up 22.01% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 up 10.79% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.

    TAAL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 35.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 29.04 in December 2021.

    TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 1,607.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.

    TAAL Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.9837.9534.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.9837.9534.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.2521.5118.72
    Depreciation1.151.350.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.176.325.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.408.789.21
    Other Income2.560.634.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.979.4013.67
    Interest0.430.380.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.549.0213.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.549.0213.28
    Tax3.503.054.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.045.979.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.045.979.05
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11.045.979.05
    Equity Share Capital3.123.123.12
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.4319.1529.04
    Diluted EPS35.4319.1529.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS35.4319.1529.04
    Diluted EPS35.4319.1529.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:00 am