TAAL Enterprise Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore, up 18.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.98 crore in December 2022 up 18.28% from Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.04 crore in December 2022 up 22.01% from Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.12 crore in December 2022 up 10.79% from Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021.

TAAL Enterprise EPS has increased to Rs. 35.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 29.04 in December 2021.

TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 1,607.40 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.