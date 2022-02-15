TAAL Enterprise Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore, up 41.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.65 crore in December 2021 up 41.49% from Rs. 24.49 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.05 crore in December 2021 down 41.92% from Rs. 15.58 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.55 crore in December 2021 down 22.03% from Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2020.

TAAL Enterprise EPS has decreased to Rs. 29.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 50.00 in December 2020.

TAAL Enterprise shares closed at 1,579.20 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.83% returns over the last 6 months and 319.39% over the last 12 months.