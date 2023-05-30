English
    Systematix Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 5.39% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Systematix Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 5.39% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 34.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

    Systematix Sec shares closed at 4.16 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.70% returns over the last 6 months and -44.24% over the last 12 months.

    Systematix Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.090.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.090.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.05
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.01-0.02
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.020.01-0.02
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.01-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.01-0.03
    Tax0.000.00-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.010.01-0.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.010.01-0.02
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.02-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.030.02-0.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.02-0.04
    Diluted EPS-0.030.02-0.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 03:00 pm