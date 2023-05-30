Systematix Sec Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 5.39% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 34.85% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Systematix Sec shares closed at 4.16 on May 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -49.70% returns over the last 6 months and -44.24% over the last 12 months.