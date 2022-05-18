Systematix Sec Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 48.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 48.55% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 119.72% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Systematix Sec shares closed at 8.50 on May 18, 2022 (BSE)