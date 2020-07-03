Systematix Sec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 8.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Systematix Securities are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 8.89% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 up 5.15% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.
Systematix Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2019.
|Systematix Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.17
|0.16
|0.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.17
|0.16
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.13
|0.13
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.13
|0.13
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.13
|0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.13
|0.13
|Tax
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.10
|0.09
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.10
|0.09
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|Diluted EPS
|0.19
|0.18
|0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:21 am