Systematix Sec Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 8.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in March 2020 up 8.89% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 up 5.15% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2020 up 7.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019.

Systematix Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in March 2019.