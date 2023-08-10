English
    Systematix Sec Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 18.16% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Systematix Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 18.16% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 20.14% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.Systematix Sec shares closed at 4.81 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.84% returns over the last 6 months and -30.69% over the last 12 months.
    Systematix Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.090.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.090.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.03
    Depreciation0.010.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.040.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.02-0.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.03-0.02-0.01
    Interest0.000.000.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.02-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.02-0.03
    Tax0.000.000.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.03-0.01-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.03-0.01-0.03
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.03-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.03-0.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-0.03-0.06
    Diluted EPS-0.07-0.03-0.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

