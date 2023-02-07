Systematix Sec Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 4.56% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Systematix Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 4.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 325.71% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.
Systematix Sec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.
|Systematix Sec shares closed at 6.92 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.63% returns over the last 6 months and -4.68% over the last 12 months.
|Systematix Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited