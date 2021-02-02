Systematix Sec Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, up 2.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in December 2020 up 2.32% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 88.81% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 92.31% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2019.

Systematix Sec EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2019.