Systematix Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 86.99% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in September 2022 down 86.99% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2022 down 189.05% from Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2022 down 164.34% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021. Systematix Corp shares closed at 226.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -53.56% returns over the last 6 months and -45.05% over the last 12 months.
Systematix Corporate Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.8511.366.52
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.8511.366.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.731.681.33
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies0.010.000.00
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.084.571.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.985.114.06
Other Income0.210.160.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.775.264.28
Interest0.490.500.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.274.773.86
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-3.274.773.86
Tax-0.721.201.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.553.562.86
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.553.562.86
Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.962.742.21
Diluted EPS-1.962.742.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.962.742.21
Diluted EPS-1.962.742.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

