Systematix Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 86.99% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.85 11.36 6.52 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.85 11.36 6.52 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.73 1.68 1.33 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.00 0.00 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 2.08 4.57 1.11 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.98 5.11 4.06 Other Income 0.21 0.16 0.22 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.77 5.26 4.28 Interest 0.49 0.50 0.42 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.27 4.77 3.86 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -3.27 4.77 3.86 Tax -0.72 1.20 1.00 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.55 3.56 2.86 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.55 3.56 2.86 Equity Share Capital 12.98 12.98 12.98 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.96 2.74 2.21 Diluted EPS -1.96 2.74 2.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.96 2.74 2.21 Diluted EPS -1.96 2.74 2.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited