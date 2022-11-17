Systematix Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 86.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in September 2022 down 86.99% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2022 down 189.05% from Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2022 down 164.34% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.
|Systematix Corp shares closed at 226.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -53.56% returns over the last 6 months and -45.05% over the last 12 months.
|Systematix Corporate Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.85
|11.36
|6.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.85
|11.36
|6.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.73
|1.68
|1.33
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.08
|4.57
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.98
|5.11
|4.06
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.16
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.77
|5.26
|4.28
|Interest
|0.49
|0.50
|0.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.27
|4.77
|3.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.27
|4.77
|3.86
|Tax
|-0.72
|1.20
|1.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.55
|3.56
|2.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.55
|3.56
|2.86
|Equity Share Capital
|12.98
|12.98
|12.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|2.74
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|2.74
|2.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.96
|2.74
|2.21
|Diluted EPS
|-1.96
|2.74
|2.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited