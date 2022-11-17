Systematix Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 86.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in September 2022 down 86.99% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2022 down 189.05% from Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2022 down 164.34% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.