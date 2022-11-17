English
    Systematix Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore, down 86.99% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.85 crore in September 2022 down 86.99% from Rs. 6.52 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.55 crore in September 2022 down 189.05% from Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2022 down 164.34% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.

    Systematix Corp shares closed at 226.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -53.56% returns over the last 6 months and -45.05% over the last 12 months.

    Systematix Corporate Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.8511.366.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.8511.366.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.731.681.33
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.010.000.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.084.571.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.985.114.06
    Other Income0.210.160.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.775.264.28
    Interest0.490.500.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.274.773.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.274.773.86
    Tax-0.721.201.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.553.562.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.553.562.86
    Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.962.742.21
    Diluted EPS-1.962.742.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.962.742.21
    Diluted EPS-1.962.742.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

