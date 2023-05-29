Systematix Corp Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore, down 35.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.18 crore in March 2023 down 35.73% from Rs. 6.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2023 down 90.05% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 down 70.59% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

Systematix Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.46 in March 2022.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 203.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and -57.26% over the last 12 months.