Systematix Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore, up 532.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.51 crore in March 2022 up 532.25% from Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2022 up 217.17% from Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022 up 365.14% from Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021.

Systematix Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.26 in March 2021.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 520.60 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.99% returns over the last 6 months and 207.50% over the last 12 months.