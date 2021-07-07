Systematix Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, down 61.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2021 down 61.59% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021 down 219.6% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021 down 163.74% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2020.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 243.00 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 163.41% returns over the last 6 months and 507.50% over the last 12 months.