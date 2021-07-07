Systematix Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, down 61.59% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in March 2021 down 61.59% from Rs. 2.68 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2021 down 219.6% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.09 crore in March 2021 down 163.74% from Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2020.
Systematix Corp shares closed at 243.00 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 163.41% returns over the last 6 months and 507.50% over the last 12 months.
|Systematix Corporate Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.03
|1.81
|2.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.03
|1.81
|2.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.38
|1.09
|0.92
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.06
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.02
|--
|0.29
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.82
|0.73
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-0.08
|1.09
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.13
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.13
|0.05
|1.63
|Interest
|0.53
|0.54
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.66
|-0.49
|1.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.66
|-0.49
|1.13
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.63
|-0.49
|1.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.63
|-0.49
|1.36
|Equity Share Capital
|12.98
|12.98
|12.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-0.38
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-0.38
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.26
|-0.38
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.26
|-0.38
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited