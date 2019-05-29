Systematix Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, down 0.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in March 2019 down 0.83% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019 down 57.29% from Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019 down 53.98% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2018.

Systematix Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.87 in March 2018.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 45.75 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.57% returns over the last 6 months and -1.19% over the last 12 months.