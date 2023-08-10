Systematix Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore, down 51.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.50 crore in June 2023 down 51.55% from Rs. 11.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2023 down 72.59% from Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2023 down 64.14% from Rs. 5.27 crore in June 2022.

Systematix Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.75 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.74 in June 2022.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 242.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.35% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.