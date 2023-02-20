Systematix Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 99.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in December 2022 up 99.73% from Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 up 58.31% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 up 47.48% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021.