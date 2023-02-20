 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Systematix Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore, up 99.73% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 01:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.15 crore in December 2022 up 99.73% from Rs. 5.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 up 58.31% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.10 crore in December 2022 up 47.48% from Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021.

Systematix Corporate Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.15 0.85 5.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.15 0.85 5.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.03 1.73 1.37
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -0.28 0.01 0.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.41 2.08 1.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.99 -2.98 2.60
Other Income 0.09 0.21 0.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.09 -2.77 2.78
Interest 0.49 0.49 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.60 -3.27 2.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.60 -3.27 2.29
Tax 0.86 -0.72 0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.74 -2.55 1.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.74 -2.55 1.73
Equity Share Capital 12.98 12.98 12.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 -1.96 1.33
Diluted EPS 2.11 -1.96 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.11 -1.96 1.33
Diluted EPS 2.11 -1.96 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited