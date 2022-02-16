Systematix Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore, up 208.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.58 crore in December 2021 up 208.93% from Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021 up 454.22% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.78 crore in December 2021 up 2427.27% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Systematix Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2020.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 433.45 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 46.93% returns over the last 6 months and 189.74% over the last 12 months.