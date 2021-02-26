Systematix Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore, up 264.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.81 crore in December 2020 up 264.96% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2020 up 69.76% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020 up 112.79% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 153.00 on February 25, 2021 (BSE)