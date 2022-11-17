 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Systematix Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, down 48.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in September 2022 down 48.18% from Rs. 22.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2022 down 286.53% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.29 crore in September 2022 down 205.07% from Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 226.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -53.56% returns over the last 6 months and -45.05% over the last 12 months.

Systematix Corporate Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.87 25.21 22.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.87 25.21 22.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.25 7.78 7.57
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.18
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.81 0.27 2.93
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.59 11.20 5.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.94 5.81 6.26
Other Income 0.50 4.53 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.44 10.34 7.71
Interest 0.91 1.04 0.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.35 9.30 6.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.35 9.30 6.92
Tax -1.13 1.30 2.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.23 8.00 4.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.23 8.00 4.41
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.23 8.00 4.41
Equity Share Capital 12.98 12.98 12.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.34 6.16 3.40
Diluted EPS -6.34 6.16 3.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.34 6.16 3.40
Diluted EPS -6.34 6.16 3.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

