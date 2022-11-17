Systematix Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, down 48.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in September 2022 down 48.18% from Rs. 22.91 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2022 down 286.53% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.29 crore in September 2022 down 205.07% from Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021.
Systematix Corp shares closed at 226.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -53.56% returns over the last 6 months and -45.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Systematix Corporate Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.87
|25.21
|22.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.87
|25.21
|22.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.25
|7.78
|7.57
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.81
|0.27
|2.93
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.59
|11.20
|5.97
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.94
|5.81
|6.26
|Other Income
|0.50
|4.53
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.44
|10.34
|7.71
|Interest
|0.91
|1.04
|0.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.35
|9.30
|6.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.35
|9.30
|6.92
|Tax
|-1.13
|1.30
|2.51
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.23
|8.00
|4.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.23
|8.00
|4.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.23
|8.00
|4.41
|Equity Share Capital
|12.98
|12.98
|12.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.34
|6.16
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-6.34
|6.16
|3.40
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-6.34
|6.16
|3.40
|Diluted EPS
|-6.34
|6.16
|3.40
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited