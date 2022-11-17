Systematix Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, down 48.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in September 2022 down 48.18% from Rs. 22.91 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2022 down 286.53% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.29 crore in September 2022 down 205.07% from Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 226.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -53.56% returns over the last 6 months and -45.05% over the last 12 months.