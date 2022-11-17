English
    Systematix Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore, down 48.18% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.87 crore in September 2022 down 48.18% from Rs. 22.91 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.23 crore in September 2022 down 286.53% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.29 crore in September 2022 down 205.07% from Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021.

    Systematix Corp shares closed at 226.95 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -53.56% returns over the last 6 months and -45.05% over the last 12 months.

    Systematix Corporate Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.8725.2122.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.8725.2122.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.257.787.57
    Depreciation0.150.150.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.810.272.93
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.5911.205.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.945.816.26
    Other Income0.504.531.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.4410.347.71
    Interest0.911.040.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.359.306.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.359.306.92
    Tax-1.131.302.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.238.004.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.238.004.41
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-8.238.004.41
    Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.346.163.40
    Diluted EPS-6.346.163.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.346.163.40
    Diluted EPS-6.346.163.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

