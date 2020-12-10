Systematix Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.56 crore in September 2020 up 45.7% from Rs. 12.74 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.33 crore in September 2020 up 262.03% from Rs. 3.29 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in September 2020 up 333.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in September 2019.

Systematix Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.11 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2019.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 51.50 on December 09, 2020 (BSE) and has given 55.82% returns over the last 6 months and 51.47% over the last 12 months.