Systematix Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.43 crore, down 25.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.43 crore in March 2023 down 25.23% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 119.4% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.
Systematix Corp shares closed at 203.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and -57.26% over the last 12 months.
|Systematix Corporate Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.43
|21.75
|20.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.43
|21.75
|20.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.92
|10.16
|10.36
|Depreciation
|0.15
|0.15
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.95
|-0.79
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.13
|3.50
|6.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|6.99
|4.22
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.36
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|7.35
|4.50
|Interest
|0.77
|0.61
|1.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.92
|6.74
|3.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.92
|6.74
|3.44
|Tax
|-0.36
|0.86
|0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.56
|5.87
|2.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.56
|5.87
|2.90
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.56
|5.87
|2.90
|Equity Share Capital
|12.98
|12.98
|12.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|4.52
|2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|4.52
|2.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.43
|4.52
|2.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.43
|4.52
|2.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited