English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Systematix Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.43 crore, down 25.23% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.43 crore in March 2023 down 25.23% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 119.4% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

    Systematix Corp shares closed at 203.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and -57.26% over the last 12 months.

    Systematix Corporate Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.4321.7520.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.4321.7520.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.9210.1610.36
    Depreciation0.150.150.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.95-0.79
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.133.506.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.776.994.22
    Other Income0.620.360.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.157.354.50
    Interest0.770.611.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.926.743.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.926.743.44
    Tax-0.360.860.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.565.872.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.565.872.90
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.565.872.90
    Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.434.522.23
    Diluted EPS-0.434.522.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.434.522.23
    Diluted EPS-0.434.522.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Systematix Corp #Systematix Corporate Services
    first published: May 29, 2023 11:33 am