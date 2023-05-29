Systematix Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.43 crore, down 25.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.43 crore in March 2023 down 25.23% from Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 119.4% from Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 203.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.80% returns over the last 6 months and -57.26% over the last 12 months.