Systematix Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.63 crore in March 2022 up 42.14% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 up 283.34% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in March 2022 up 1013.73% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021.

Systematix Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.22 in March 2021.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 520.60 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.99% returns over the last 6 months and 207.50% over the last 12 months.