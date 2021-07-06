MARKET NEWS

Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers' MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
Systematix Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y

July 06, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore in March 2021 down 10.58% from Rs. 16.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021 down 128.1% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021 down 107.01% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2020.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 248.05 on July 05, 2021 (BSE) and has given 168.89% returns over the last 6 months and 520.13% over the last 12 months.

Systematix Corporate Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations14.5112.2916.23
Other Operating Income----0.00
Total Income From Operations14.5112.2916.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.197.106.58
Depreciation0.160.271.07
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies-0.33----
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.365.774.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.88-0.854.53
Other Income0.200.191.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.67-0.666.21
Interest0.840.850.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.51-1.515.26
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.51-1.515.26
Tax0.07-0.21-0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.58-1.305.63
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.58-1.305.63
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.58-1.305.63
Equity Share Capital12.9812.9813.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----62.46
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.22-1.004.31
Diluted EPS-1.22-1.00--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.22-1.004.31
Diluted EPS-1.22-1.00--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 6, 2021 07:11 pm

