Systematix Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore in March 2021 down 10.58% from Rs. 16.23 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021 down 128.1% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021 down 107.01% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2020.
Systematix Corp shares closed at 243.00 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 163.41% returns over the last 6 months and 507.50% over the last 12 months.
|Systematix Corporate Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.51
|12.29
|16.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|Total Income From Operations
|14.51
|12.29
|16.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.19
|7.10
|6.58
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.27
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-0.33
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.36
|5.77
|4.05
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-0.85
|4.53
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.19
|1.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.66
|6.21
|Interest
|0.84
|0.85
|0.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-1.51
|5.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.51
|-1.51
|5.26
|Tax
|0.07
|-0.21
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.58
|-1.30
|5.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.58
|-1.30
|5.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.58
|-1.30
|5.63
|Equity Share Capital
|12.98
|12.98
|13.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|62.46
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-1.00
|4.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-1.00
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.22
|-1.00
|4.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.22
|-1.00
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited