Systematix Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.51 crore in March 2021 down 10.58% from Rs. 16.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021 down 128.1% from Rs. 5.63 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2021 down 107.01% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2020.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 243.00 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 163.41% returns over the last 6 months and 507.50% over the last 12 months.