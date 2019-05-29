Systematix Corp Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore, up 9.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.57 crore in March 2019 up 9.31% from Rs. 15.16 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2019 up 143.12% from Rs. 1.73 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.46 crore in March 2019 up 20.3% from Rs. 5.37 crore in March 2018.

Systematix Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2018.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 45.75 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.57% returns over the last 6 months and -1.19% over the last 12 months.