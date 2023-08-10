English
    Systematix Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore, down 30.05% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.64 crore in June 2023 down 30.05% from Rs. 25.21 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.43 crore in June 2023 down 44.65% from Rs. 8.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2023 down 40.04% from Rs. 10.49 crore in June 2022.

    Systematix Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.16 in June 2022.

    Systematix Corp shares closed at 242.00 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.35% returns over the last 6 months and -26.76% over the last 12 months.

    Systematix Corporate Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.6415.4325.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.6415.4325.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.597.927.78
    Depreciation0.140.150.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.020.000.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.408.1311.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.49-0.775.81
    Other Income2.660.624.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.15-0.1510.34
    Interest0.620.771.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.53-0.929.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.53-0.929.30
    Tax1.11-0.361.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.43-0.568.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.43-0.568.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.43-0.568.00
    Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.41-0.436.16
    Diluted EPS3.41-0.436.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.41-0.436.16
    Diluted EPS3.41-0.436.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:55 pm

