Systematix Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore in December 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2022 up 24.45% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2022 up 5.34% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.