Systematix Corp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore, up 2.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore in December 2022 up 2.81% from Rs. 21.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2022 up 24.45% from Rs. 4.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2022 up 5.34% from Rs. 7.12 crore in December 2021.

Systematix Corporate Services
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.75 11.87 21.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.75 11.87 21.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.16 8.25 7.89
Depreciation 0.15 0.15 0.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.95 0.81 -0.10
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.50 11.59 6.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.99 -8.94 6.41
Other Income 0.36 0.50 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.35 -8.44 6.98
Interest 0.61 0.91 0.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.74 -9.35 6.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.74 -9.35 6.09
Tax 0.86 -1.13 1.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.87 -8.23 4.72
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.87 -8.23 4.72
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.87 -8.23 4.72
Equity Share Capital 12.98 12.98 12.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.52 -6.34 3.64
Diluted EPS 4.52 -6.34 3.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.52 -6.34 3.64
Diluted EPS 4.52 -6.34 3.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited