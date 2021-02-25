Systematix Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, up 17.34% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in December 2020 up 17.34% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 up 64.87% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 188.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.
Systematix Corp shares closed at 153.00 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 313.51% returns over the last 6 months and 273.17% over the last 12 months.
|Systematix Corporate Services
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.29
|18.56
|10.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.29
|18.56
|10.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.10
|6.66
|6.41
|Depreciation
|0.27
|0.30
|1.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.77
|6.24
|3.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.85
|5.35
|-1.37
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.85
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|6.20
|-1.16
|Interest
|0.85
|1.02
|2.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.51
|5.18
|-3.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.51
|5.18
|-3.66
|Tax
|-0.21
|-0.15
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.30
|5.33
|-3.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.30
|5.33
|-3.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.30
|5.33
|-3.70
|Equity Share Capital
|12.98
|12.98
|12.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|4.11
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|4.11
|-2.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|4.11
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|4.11
|-2.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited