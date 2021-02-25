English
Systematix Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, up 17.34% Y-o-Y

February 25, 2021 / 01:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Systematix Corporate Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in December 2020 up 17.34% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 up 64.87% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 188.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 153.00 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 313.51% returns over the last 6 months and 273.17% over the last 12 months.

Systematix Corporate Services
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations12.2918.5610.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.2918.5610.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.106.666.41
Depreciation0.270.301.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.776.243.83
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.855.35-1.37
Other Income0.190.850.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.666.20-1.16
Interest0.851.022.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.515.18-3.66
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.515.18-3.66
Tax-0.21-0.150.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.305.33-3.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.305.33-3.70
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.305.33-3.70
Equity Share Capital12.9812.9812.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.004.11-2.85
Diluted EPS-1.004.11-2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.004.11-2.85
Diluted EPS-1.004.11-2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

