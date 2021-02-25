Systematix Corp Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore, up 17.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.29 crore in December 2020 up 17.34% from Rs. 10.47 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020 up 64.87% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2020 down 188.64% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2019.

Systematix Corp shares closed at 153.00 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 313.51% returns over the last 6 months and 273.17% over the last 12 months.