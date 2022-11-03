English
    Syschem India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore, up 77.57% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syschem India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore in September 2022 up 77.57% from Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 up 178.22% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 295.28% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

    Syschem India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

    Syschem India shares closed at 46.75 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 244.26% returns over the last 6 months and 359.69% over the last 12 months.

    Syschem India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4916.3612.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.4916.3612.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.8312.178.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.05-0.431.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.060.981.17
    Depreciation0.710.680.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.712.292.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.230.67-1.71
    Other Income0.130.050.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.360.72-1.69
    Interest0.020.010.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.340.71-1.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.340.71-1.71
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.340.71-1.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.340.71-1.71
    Equity Share Capital30.5430.5423.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.28-0.74
    Diluted EPS0.480.28-0.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.28-0.74
    Diluted EPS0.480.28-0.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

