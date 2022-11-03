Syschem India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore, up 77.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.49 crore in September 2022 up 77.57% from Rs. 12.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2022 up 178.22% from Rs. 1.71 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.07 crore in September 2022 up 295.28% from Rs. 1.06 crore in September 2021.

Syschem India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

Syschem India shares closed at 46.75 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 244.26% returns over the last 6 months and 359.69% over the last 12 months.