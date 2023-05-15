English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Syschem India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.91 crore, up 152.73% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syschem India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.91 crore in March 2023 up 152.73% from Rs. 22.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 84.37% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2023 down 11.95% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

    Syschem India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

    Syschem India shares closed at 50.79 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.37% returns over the last 6 months and 257.17% over the last 12 months.

    Syschem India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.9134.6222.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.9134.6222.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.1724.2913.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.60---3.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.281.081.17
    Depreciation0.590.710.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.346.417.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.932.132.18
    Other Income0.060.010.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.992.132.24
    Interest-0.040.060.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.032.072.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.032.072.02
    Tax1.64---0.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.392.072.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.392.072.49
    Equity Share Capital31.8930.5423.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.651.07
    Diluted EPS0.010.671.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.651.07
    Diluted EPS0.010.671.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #Syschem India
    first published: May 15, 2023 11:28 pm