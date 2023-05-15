Syschem India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.91 crore, up 152.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.91 crore in March 2023 up 152.73% from Rs. 22.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2023 down 84.37% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2023 down 11.95% from Rs. 2.93 crore in March 2022.

Syschem India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.07 in March 2022.

Syschem India shares closed at 50.79 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.37% returns over the last 6 months and 257.17% over the last 12 months.