Syschem India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore, down 10.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Syschem India are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore in March 2020 down 10.85% from Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 down 17.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020 down 141.98% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019.
Syschem India shares closed at 7.03 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.
|Syschem India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.89
|15.39
|25.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.89
|15.39
|25.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.95
|11.89
|25.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.57
|2.63
|-2.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.65
|0.94
|0.98
|Depreciation
|0.54
|0.53
|0.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.21
|0.98
|1.34
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.04
|-1.59
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.16
|0.01
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-1.57
|0.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.88
|-1.58
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.88
|-1.58
|0.29
|Tax
|-0.35
|--
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.54
|-1.58
|-0.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.54
|-1.58
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|18.79
|18.79
|18.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.84
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.84
|-0.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|-0.84
|-0.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|-0.84
|-0.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
