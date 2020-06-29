Syschem India Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore, down 10.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore in March 2020 down 10.85% from Rs. 25.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2020 down 17.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2020 down 141.98% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019.

Syschem India shares closed at 7.03 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 14.31% returns over the last 6 months and -14.06% over the last 12 months.