Syschem India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.29 crore, up 207.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.29 crore in June 2023 up 207.41% from Rs. 16.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2023 up 136.02% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.46 crore in June 2023 up 75.71% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

Syschem India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in June 2022.

Syschem India shares closed at 48.78 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.79% returns over the last 6 months and 69.67% over the last 12 months.