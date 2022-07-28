Syschem India Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore, down 16.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.36 crore in June 2022 down 16.34% from Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 147.68% from Rs. 1.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022 up 262.79% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

Syschem India EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2021.

Syschem India shares closed at 26.35 on July 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given 86.88% returns over the last 6 months and 132.16% over the last 12 months.