Syschem India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.55 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Dec'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 19.55 23.33 15.39 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 19.55 23.33 15.39 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 15.30 14.77 11.89 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.44 5.35 2.63 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.18 1.18 0.94 Depreciation 0.62 0.65 0.53 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.50 5.91 0.98 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 -4.52 -1.59 Other Income 0.00 0.15 0.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 -4.37 -1.57 Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.49 -4.38 -1.58 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -1.49 -4.38 -1.58 Tax -- -1.75 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.49 -2.63 -1.58 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.49 -2.63 -1.58 Equity Share Capital 21.54 21.54 18.79 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.69 -1.22 -0.84 Diluted EPS -0.69 -1.22 -0.84 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.69 -1.22 -0.84 Diluted EPS -0.69 -1.22 -0.84 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited